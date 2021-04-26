JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 86.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194,626 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 565,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,653,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 502,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,638,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,855,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,472,000 after buying an additional 1,036,036 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 254,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,112,000 after buying an additional 68,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 526,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,745,000 after buying an additional 198,687 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Allen J. Model purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.17 per share, for a total transaction of $417,831.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,297.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

NYSE HHC opened at $105.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -104.88 and a beta of 1.60. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12 month low of $41.64 and a 12 month high of $107.78.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

