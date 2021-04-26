JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,501,714,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566,427 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,076 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,888 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,141 shares of company stock worth $12,082,545. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $150.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $455.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $82.40 and a 12-month high of $161.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

