JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 279,805 Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 2,776.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,805 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.94% of Orion Energy Systems worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

NASDAQ OESX opened at $6.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.04 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $11.98.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $44.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.97 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

OESX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Energy Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Orion Energy Systems Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.