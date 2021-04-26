JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases Shares of 250,000 NextGen Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NGACU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NGACU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NGACU. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,029,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $7,157,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000.

Get NextGen Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NGACU opened at $10.50 on Monday. NextGen Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80.

NextGen Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NGACU).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.