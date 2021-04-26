Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TKAYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

TKAYY opened at $11.18 on Thursday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.