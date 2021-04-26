K21 (K21) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.13 Million

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One K21 coin can now be bought for $3.34 or 0.00006228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, K21 has traded down 24.1% against the dollar. K21 has a market cap of $14.79 million and $1.13 million worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00064157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00019772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00061718 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.12 or 0.00746668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00093790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,957.54 or 0.07385285 BTC.

About K21

K21 is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,430,714 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

Buying and Selling K21

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

