Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $286.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $255.00. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential downside of 5.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KSU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.07.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $301.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $122.35 and a 12-month high of $302.02. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.88.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 8,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

