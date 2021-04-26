KARMA (KARMA) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. KARMA has a market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $46.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003896 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000134 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00116404 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars.

