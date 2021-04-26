Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Investec

Investec began coverage on shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock.

KARO stock opened at $38.29 on Thursday. Karooooo has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

