Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Investec

Investec began coverage on shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock.

KARO stock opened at $38.29 on Thursday. Karooooo has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

Get Karooooo alerts:

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.