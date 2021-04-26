Katalyo (KTLYO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.97 Million

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 26th. Katalyo has a total market cap of $5.42 million and $1.97 million worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Katalyo has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00000942 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00061794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.47 or 0.00283443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.63 or 0.00733637 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $531.31 or 0.00987719 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00025185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,590.47 or 0.99626769 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

