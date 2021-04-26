Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Shares Sold by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. reduced its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KYN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,995,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,129 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,868,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,558,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,029,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 676,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 364,615 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KYN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,043. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $7.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

