KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Down to $56.38

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $56.38, but opened at $55.01. KE shares last traded at $56.42, with a volume of 5,426 shares.

BEKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on KE in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price target on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.74.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.67. The firm had revenue of $22.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.28 billion. KE’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KE by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of KE by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of KE by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of KE by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 13.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

