KE (NYSE:BEKE) Upgraded to “Buy” by China Renaissance Securities

China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $68.00 price target on the stock.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.70 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of KE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. HSBC began coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. KE currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.60.

BEKE opened at $56.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average of $62.74. KE has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.67. The business had revenue of $22.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.28 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KE will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in KE during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. QS Investors LLC increased its position in KE by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KE during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in KE during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KE during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

