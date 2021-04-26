Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Price Hits $290.44 on Major Exchanges

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $58.09 million and $8.94 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be bought for approximately $290.44 or 0.00540774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00064454 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00019913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00061479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.08 or 0.00739323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00094590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,967.30 or 0.07386707 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

