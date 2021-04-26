Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) were down 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $61.38 and last traded at $61.56. Approximately 3,751 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 124,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.02.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.70 and its 200-day moving average is $63.85.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $64,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 28,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $1,741,916.79. Insiders sold 105,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,639 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,590,000 after purchasing an additional 544,559 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $6,440,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 11,963.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 75,008 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 67,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after acquiring an additional 51,895 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

