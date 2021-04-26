KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CSCO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO opened at $51.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.00. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $219.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.