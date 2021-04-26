KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Upgraded to Outperform by Wedbush

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KEY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.74.

NYSE KEY opened at $20.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 658.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,406,000 after buying an additional 10,919,935 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,775,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,178,000 after buying an additional 3,001,848 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,670,000 after buying an additional 2,839,058 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

