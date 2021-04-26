Kind Ads Token (KIND) Price Hits $0.0053 on Major Exchanges

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last week, Kind Ads Token has traded 42.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kind Ads Token has a market cap of $225,121.82 and approximately $1,407.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kind Ads Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00064404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00019808 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00061707 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.71 or 0.00740691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00094567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,934.71 or 0.07383748 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Coin Profile

KIND is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kind Ads Token’s official website is kindads.io . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Kind Ads Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kind Ads Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kind Ads Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

