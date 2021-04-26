Kinross Gold (K) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kinross Gold (TSE: K) recently:

4/23/2021 – Kinross Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.75 to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Kinross Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$20.00 to C$17.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

K traded down C$0.07 on Monday, hitting C$9.09. 557,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,125,200. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of C$7.75 and a one year high of C$13.59. The firm has a market cap of C$11.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.52%.

In other news, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson sold 212,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.26, for a total transaction of C$1,752,681.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,383,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,686,652.72. Also, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total transaction of C$125,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,044,365.88. Insiders have sold a total of 819,060 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,196 in the last 90 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

