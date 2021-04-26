KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Given New $20.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.78% from the company’s current price.

KREF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.08.

KREF opened at $19.65 on Monday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $19.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 406.74 and a quick ratio of 406.74.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%. On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $86,628.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 4,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $76,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 589,455 shares of company stock valued at $11,096,565 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 28,681 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

