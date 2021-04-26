Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Price Target Increased to C$8.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 53.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GUD. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Knight Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.63.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Knight Therapeutics stock traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 369,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,575. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. Knight Therapeutics has a 52-week low of C$4.88 and a 52-week high of C$7.99. The firm has a market cap of C$712.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.40.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$55.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$47.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Knight Therapeutics will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.