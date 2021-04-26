Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 15th. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €104.42 ($122.84).

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of KBX stock opened at €104.40 ($122.82) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €105.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €106.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion and a PE ratio of 34.01. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €77.61 ($91.31) and a 52-week high of €117.24 ($137.93).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.