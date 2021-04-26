KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Earns Sector Perform Rating from National Bank Financial

KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on KP Tissue from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

Shares of KPTSF stock remained flat at $$8.45 on Monday. KP Tissue has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.75.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.