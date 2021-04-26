KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target Lowered to C$10.50 at National Bank Financial

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its price target lowered by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research note on Monday, January 11th. National Bankshares cut their target price on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on KP Tissue from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of KP Tissue in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.83.

Shares of KPT traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 16,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,028. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.20. KP Tissue has a 12 month low of C$9.43 and a 12 month high of C$14.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$98.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.40.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.62). The business had revenue of C$384.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$350.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that KP Tissue will post 1.0599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

