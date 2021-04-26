Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2,533.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,343,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,111,000 after buying an additional 1,292,014 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,073,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $23,988,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 829,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,500,000 after buying an additional 246,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2,564.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 187,887 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

MDYG stock opened at $79.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.07. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $45.74 and a 1 year high of $79.63.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.