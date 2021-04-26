Krilogy Financial LLC Has $645,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,736,000 after buying an additional 861,033 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,210 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,946,000 after acquiring an additional 236,264 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 627,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,416,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $55.15 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.80.

