Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.76

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$40.76 and last traded at C$40.46, with a volume of 21019 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.97.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$39.00 target price (up from C$37.00) on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.57.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.35. The firm has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 11.36.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$54.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 3.5500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.83%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

