Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 68 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) received a CHF 68 price target from Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on LHN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 60 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 67 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 65 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 60 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 60.99.

Lafargeholcim has a 12 month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12 month high of CHF 60.

