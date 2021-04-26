Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

LDSCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Land Securities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS LDSCY opened at $10.51 on Friday. Land Securities Group has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.2453 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

