Laurentian Raises Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target to C$5.80

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price target upped by Laurentian from C$4.70 to C$5.80 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s target price suggests a potential upside of 128.35% from the stock’s previous close.

MOZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Eight Capital raised their price target on Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.24 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.75 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.98.

Shares of MOZ traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$2.54. 303,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,644. The company has a market cap of C$539.08 million and a PE ratio of -63.25. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.44 and a 52-week high of C$3.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 18.96 and a current ratio of 19.18.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

