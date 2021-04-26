LBRY Credits Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $228,600.00 (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $94.33 million and $228,600.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LBRY Credits has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00062728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.67 or 0.00284367 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.97 or 0.00992744 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $389.21 or 0.00724974 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00025588 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,856.08 or 1.00315808 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits launched on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

