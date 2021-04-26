Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Receives $44.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.65. 681,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $50.95.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 4.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 18,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

