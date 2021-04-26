Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Stake Lowered by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management lowered its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

NYSE LEG traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $50.62. 2,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,783. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $50.79. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.19.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

