LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Holdings Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 175.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,797 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $7,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $513,005.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,530.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $2,203,895.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,796,567 shares in the company, valued at $143,771,509.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 132,816 shares of company stock worth $6,728,329 over the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LMAT opened at $53.55 on Monday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average is $42.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $37.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

