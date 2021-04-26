LendingClub (LC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect LendingClub to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect LendingClub to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $14.42 on Monday. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $22.68. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.55.

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 8,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $99,974.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 752,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,822,179.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $30,003.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,359.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,880 shares of company stock worth $289,981 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

