LexAurum Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,097,000 after buying an additional 1,167,083 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,227,000 after buying an additional 1,144,354 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,748,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,484,000 after buying an additional 150,603 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,055,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,276,000 after buying an additional 286,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,194,000 after purchasing an additional 289,959 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $117.08 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.13 and a 52 week high of $117.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.45.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

