LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $351,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $524,000.

Shares of IGLB opened at $68.06 on Monday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $63.92 and a 52-week high of $74.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.01.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit