LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $351,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $524,000.

Shares of IGLB opened at $68.06 on Monday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $63.92 and a 52-week high of $74.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.01.

