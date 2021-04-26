LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in LGI Homes by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in LGI Homes by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in LGI Homes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in LGI Homes by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in LGI Homes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,481,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes stock opened at $167.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $171.00. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.17.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGIH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on LGI Homes from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Robert Karnig Vahradian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 27,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total value of $3,743,184.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,427 shares in the company, valued at $79,049,773.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,092 shares of company stock worth $10,099,846. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

