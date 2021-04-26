Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.20

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.20 and last traded at $37.49, with a volume of 111449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $607.79 million, a P/E ratio of 59.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95.

Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

