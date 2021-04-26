Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the third quarter worth about $743,000. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 47.4% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 74,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 23,957 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 81.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 15,719 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LNC. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.93.

Lincoln National stock opened at $63.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.74. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $67.37.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

