Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) to report earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Lindblad Expeditions posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,966.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LIND shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,816,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,367,000. Aperture Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 867,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after acquiring an additional 495,742 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.78. 3,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,743. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $888.80 million, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 2.66.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

