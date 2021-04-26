Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Gap Down to $18.32

Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.32, but opened at $17.95. Liquidity Services shares last traded at $18.47, with a volume of 4,177 shares trading hands.

LQDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $649.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.55 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $55.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Daunt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $192,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,157.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $43,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,381 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,032 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth about $163,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth about $329,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 131.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 15,754 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 88,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

