Lisa A. Mango Sells 1,500 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $63,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ONEM traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.55. The stock had a trading volume of 593,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,537. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.19.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $121.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist upped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,126,000 after buying an additional 34,215 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

