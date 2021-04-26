Lisa A. Mango Sells 1,500 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $63,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of ONEM traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.55. The stock had a trading volume of 593,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,537. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.19.
1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $121.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,126,000 after buying an additional 34,215 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.
1Life Healthcare Company Profile
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
