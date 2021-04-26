Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Sells $42,786.70 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shauna Mcintyre also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 24th, Shauna Mcintyre sold 650 shares of Lithia Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.00, for a total transaction of $245,700.00.

LAD opened at $390.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.38 and a twelve month high of $417.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $388.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.88.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LAD. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit