Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Sells $42,786.70 in Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shauna Mcintyre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Shauna Mcintyre sold 650 shares of Lithia Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.00, for a total transaction of $245,700.00.

LAD opened at $390.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.38 and a twelve month high of $417.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $388.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.88.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LAD. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

