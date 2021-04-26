Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $449.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.71% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lithia’s diversified product mix and multiple streams of income reduce its risk profile and bode well for top and bottom-line growth. Enhanced digital solutions — including Driveway e-commerce program — are helping Lithia to further boost profitability and market presence. Lithia’s acquisition of dealerships helps to increase its market share and positions it for long term growth. The recent buyout of Suburban Collection is expected to add $2.4 billion in the firm’s annualized revenues. Since the five-year plan’s roll-out in July 2020, the auto retailer has achieved more than $6.5 billion in total annualized revenues. Encouragingly, the company increased its dividend in each of the last five years with an annualized dividend growth rate of 5.2%. As such, Lithia is viewed as an attractive bet at the moment.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.42.

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $391.41. The company had a trading volume of 468 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,971. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $93.38 and a 12 month high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total transaction of $133,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total value of $5,030,122.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,517,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,894. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

