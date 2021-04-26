Lobstex (LOBS) Trading Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 26th. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $782,197.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0923 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000681 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,823,148 coins and its circulating supply is 21,823,136 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.