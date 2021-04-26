Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 2.3% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,020,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,744,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 95.0% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $34,209,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT stock traded down $4.77 on Monday, reaching $372.52. 12,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,463. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $103.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.83.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.90.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

