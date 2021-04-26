Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Sells 48,598 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 48,598 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.4% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $41,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $183.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.22. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $332.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.11, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 839,487 shares of company stock worth $158,444,151 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

