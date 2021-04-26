Loews (L) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Loews (NYSE:L) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter.

Shares of L stock opened at $55.21 on Monday. Loews has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $55.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $327,446.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $216,031.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,250.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,017 shares of company stock valued at $551,878 over the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

