Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $69.03

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.03 and last traded at $68.74, with a volume of 6442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.60.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.00 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. Analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 172.97%.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $876,686. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 243,880 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $13,526,000 after acquiring an additional 46,083 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 19.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth about $987,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth about $1,383,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 162,237 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

